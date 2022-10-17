Algonquin woman, 83, reported missing

Police are seeking the help of the public to locate an 83-year-old Algonquin woman who has gone missing.

Elizabeth Zahn was last seen about 11 a.m. Monday on the 1000 block of Par Drive in Algonquin wearing a green and yellow headscarf, black puffy jacket, black gym shoes and was carrying a brown purse, police said Monday afternoon.

Zahn, who has a condition that places her in danger, is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and has graying blonde hair, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Zahn's whereabouts should call contact Algonquin police at (847) 658-4531.