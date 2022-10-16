Teenager shot to death in Prospect Heights identified

Authorities have released the identity of the 14-year-old boy found shot to death Friday afternoon at an apartment in Prospect Heights.

Eric Casique was pronounced dead at 3:47 p.m. Friday at the residence in the 500 block of Piper Lane, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The teen lived nearby in Prospect Heights, authorities said.

According to Prospect Heights police, officers responding to a 911 at 3:13 p.m. Friday found the boy and attempted lifesaving measures that ultimately were unsuccessful.

Police said three juveniles were being questioned Friday, but it was unclear if the death was an accident, a random act of violence or a targeted shooting. The Major Case Assistance Team was assisting Prospect Heights police with the investigation.