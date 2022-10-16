St. Sabina parishioners stand by Pfleger
Updated 10/16/2022 7:56 PM
A day after the Rev. Michael Pfleger was accused again of child sex abuse, the popular priest was absent from Sunday Mass at St. Sabina Church. But he was the focus of the service.
"Show Father Mike what it means to be persistent in prayer," the Rev. Tom Walsh told the congregation during the 2½-hour service punctuated by support for Pfleger.
Several parishioners in the pews wore shirts reading, "We stand with Father Pfleger."
