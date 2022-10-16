 

St. Sabina parishioners stand by Pfleger

  • A man in his late 40s accuses the Rev. Michael Pfleger of sexually abused him twice in the late-1980s during St. Sabina choir rehearsals on Chicago's South Side.

    A man in his late 40s accuses the Rev. Michael Pfleger of sexually abused him twice in the late-1980s during St. Sabina choir rehearsals on Chicago's South Side. Associated Press/May 24, 2021

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 10/16/2022 7:56 PM

A day after the Rev. Michael Pfleger was accused again of child sex abuse, the popular priest was absent from Sunday Mass at St. Sabina Church. But he was the focus of the service.

"Show Father Mike what it means to be persistent in prayer," the Rev. Tom Walsh told the congregation during the 2½-hour service punctuated by support for Pfleger.

 

Several parishioners in the pews wore shirts reading, "We stand with Father Pfleger."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 