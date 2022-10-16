Police: Three killed after SUV crashes, catches fire in Gurnee

Three people were killed when an SUV caught fire after crashing into a line of trees early Sunday in Gurnee, police said.

According to Gurnee police, officers spotted large flames coming from a tree line shortly after 2 a.m. along Grand Avenue (Route 132) near North Greenleaf Street, just west of Route 41. They then discovered a Jeep SUV on fire and called the Gurnee Fire Department to extinguish the flames, police said.

Officers later learned that three occupants in the vehicle had died. At the time, officers were unable to identify the victims.

Investigators with the Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene and aided with the crash investigation. Grand Avenue, between First Street and North Greenleaf Street, was closed in both directions during the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation by Gurnee police.