 

Superheroes, artists are highlights of comic convention at Elgin library

  • Comic artist Art Baltazar of Streamwood hands a drawing to Israel Hernandez, 12, of Aurora Saturday during the 13th annual Comic Book Mania at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

  • Alexander Manriquez, 2, of South Elgin, center left, and his brother Anthony, 4, have their photo taken with the Windy City Ghostbusters Saturday during the 13th annual Comic Book Mania at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

  • Logan Bertrand, 7, of Carpentersville and his sister, Makayla, 3, make craft projects while their mom, Nicole, watches Saturday during the 13th annual Comic Book Mania at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

  • Mateo Gutierrez, 3, of Elgin has a temporary tattoo applied by Pola Mukka of the Art and Party Kingdom of Hanover Park Saturday during the 13th annual Comic Book Mania at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

  • "Underdog" artist Matt Hansel of Harvard signs comic books Saturday during the 13th annual Comic Book Mania at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

  • Comic Artist Art Baltazar of Streamwood creates a drawing during the 13th annual Comic Book Mania Saturday at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

Updated 10/15/2022 6:33 PM

Superheroes and comic book artists were among the highlights of the 13th annual Comic Book Mania, a family-friendly convention, Saturday at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

"We're so proud to have the local comic book artists because it really showcases their art and their writing, and I even think it's a mini career fair for kids who want to get into creative writing and use their art for careers," said Jennifer Bueche, director of Kidspace at the library.

 

Superhero arts and crafts, a visit by the Windy City Ghostbusters and temporary superhero tattoos also were part of the program.

