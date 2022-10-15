Superheroes, artists are highlights of comic convention at Elgin library

Superheroes and comic book artists were among the highlights of the 13th annual Comic Book Mania, a family-friendly convention, Saturday at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

"We're so proud to have the local comic book artists because it really showcases their art and their writing, and I even think it's a mini career fair for kids who want to get into creative writing and use their art for careers," said Jennifer Bueche, director of Kidspace at the library.

Superhero arts and crafts, a visit by the Windy City Ghostbusters and temporary superhero tattoos also were part of the program.