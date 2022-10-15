Suburban Skyview: Cyclist pedals through Fabyan Forest Preserve

A cyclist in red is seen crossing Fox River on the footbridge from west to east in Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva.

From about 100 feet in the air, the cyclist appears only as a small red dot.

Strong diagonal lines from the footbridge help to draw your eye across river and through the image.

The preserve once was part of the estate of George and Nelle Fabyan. The couple came to the Fox River Valley in the early 1900s, and in the following 20 years they acquired 300+ acres and developed the property into a fabulous estate.

After their deaths in 1936 and 1939, respectively, the Forest Preserve District of Kane County purchased 235 acres of the estate and created the preserve.

The windmill, the ornamental gardens, arbors and grotto, and the pools and ponds add to the quaint preserve.

