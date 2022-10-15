Pfleger again removed from St. Sabina amid sex abuse claim

The Rev. Michael Pfleger -- here speaking about the Laquan McDonald shooting Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago -- has been accused of sexually assaulting a boy in the 1980s and has been removed from St. Sabina Parish on the South Side of Chicago. The archdiocese cleared Pfleger of separate sexual abuse charges last year. Chicago Sun-Times/File

The Rev. Michael Pfleger has agreed to step away from his ministry at St. Sabina Church as the Archdiocese of Chicago investigates another decades-old claim of sexual abuse against the popular priest.

The new allegation dating back more than 30 years was announced by Cardinal Blase Cupich on Saturday, less than two years after Pfleger was reinstated at his Auburn Gresham parish following a probe that cleared him of wrongdoing in a separate set of accusations.

Pfleger, 73, vehemently denied the new allegation in a letter posted to his church's website.

