Police find both drivers in Volo crash at fault

Investigators said Friday both drivers involved in a Volo crash in May were at fault.

The crash happened May 27 when Zinovi Marinets, an 84-year-old from Chicago who was driving a Honda SUV, attempted to turn left onto the southbound lanes from a driveway on the 32200 block of Route 12, officials said.

As Marinets made the turn, she did not clear the northbound lanes of traffic and a Ford pickup truck driven by Christopher M. Uglinica, 19, of Volo, crashed into the SUV's rear driver's side, officials said.

Marinets and a 79-year-old Chicago woman who was in the passenger's seat were taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry with serious injuries. The 79-year-old woman later was flown by helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, officials said. Both women were discharged after a few days.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said Friday investigators determined Uglinica was under the influence of "a combination of drugs" at the time of the crash. He is due at the Waukegan courthouse for an initial hearing next month.

Covelli said investigators also determined Marinets failed to yield to oncoming traffic when she made her turn onto Route 12 from the driveway. Marinets was issued a traffic citation.