Mark Vice, II: 2022 candidate for Lake County Sheriff

Bio

Party: Republican

Office sought: Lake County Sheriff

City: Round Lake

Age: 39

Occupation: Deputy Lake County Sheriff

Previous offices held:

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office? Is there a particular issue that motivates you?

A: I'm running for Lake County Sheriff for several reasons. 1) To rebuild the relationship between our communities and law enforcement. 2) Lower Crime rates buy being more involved in our neighborhoods and local police. 3) Create a county wide school safety plan. 4) Hold those that break the law accountable. 5) Focus on recruiting and retention of Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers. 6) Build Stronger relationships with fellow Law Enforcement agencies.

Q: If you are an incumbent, describe two important initiatives you've led. If you're not an incumbent, describe two ways you would contribute to the position.

A: Being the current FOP Deputy Union and Fraternal Lodge 66 President has allowed me to bridge the gap between Law Enforcement and the community. Being Union President has given me the insight on the workers perspective and the administrations perspective of negotiating contracts and budgeting. This allows me to negotiate contracts faster, which means less police in meetings and more on the streets.

Q: Are there enough deputies on the street and are they properly deployed? What changes would you make?

A: No there are not enough deputies on the street. Law Enforcement as a whole has declined since 2020. As the next Sheriff I will focus on recruitment and retention. I want to make a recruitment team which will involve Law Enforcement, Corrections, Court Security, and Auxiliary Deputies. This Team will focus on college and public career fairs. It will also focus on social media to recruit qualified candidates for all positions.

Q: What role should the sheriff's office play in dealing with the county's opioid crisis?

A: The Sheriff's Office will continue to fight against the county's opioid crisis. The Sheriff's Office needs to be more involved with the community by hosting in person and social media events explaining the dangers and effects of opioids. Further the Sheriff's Office needs to strengthen its relationship with the Lake County Health Department and other local addiction treatment centers and groups, to let the community know that there are many options in battling addictions.

Q: What role should the sheriff's office play in dealing with gun violence and mass shootings?

A: The Sheriff's Office needs to be the main Law Enforcement Agency in Lake County that deals with gun violence and mass shootings. Local police departments need to know that the Sheriff's Office is there to support them in any way possible. As the next Sheriff I will increase patrols in higher crime areas, having police in these areas more often will deter criminal activity and it builds stronger relationships with the community. The Sheriff's Office has a Tactical Response Team (TRT) which currently isn't being used properly. In any mass shooting/ active shooter incident in Lake County or surrounding counties our TRT should be immediately deployed to assist our fellow agencies.

Q: What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

A: 1) To rebuild the relationship between our communities and law enforcement.

2) Focus on recruiting and retention of Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers.

3) Create a county wide school safety plan.

Q: If you could redo or reverse any one decision made by the sheriff in the last four years, what would it be and why?

A: As your Sheriff I would stand side by side with the other sheriffs in the state to denounce the Safe T Act. Our current sheriff supports this act and has done nothing to address the major safety concerns that the act will create come January 1, 2022.