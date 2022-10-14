Holiday Parade of Lights scheduled for Nov. 25 in Naperville

The annual Holiday Parade of Lights will be held Nov. 25 in downtown Naperville.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. from the Centennial Beach parking lot, turn east on Jackson Avenue and travel north down Webster Street toward the viewing stand on Van Buren Avenue. After heading west on Van Buren, the parade procession will end at Naper Elementary School.

Festivities include decorated floats and musical entertainment. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids until 9 p.m. on the lower level of Nichols Public Library, 200 W. Jefferson Ave.

The Rotary Club of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance are holding the parade, sponsored by IntentGen Financial Partners. All proceeds will go to local nonprofit organizations.

For more information, visit napervillerotaryparade.org or email parade@napervillerotary.com.