Comment on Washington Street bike path plan

The Lake County Division of Transportation has launched a virtual public forum on the Washington Street bike path project. The public is invited to learn about the project, see proposed improvements, and submit comments/concerns at lakecountyil.gov/WashingtonBP. The proposal calls for a bike path along Washington Street between Mainsail Drive and Almond Road and a sidewalk along Washington Street from Sextant Drive to Mainsail Drive and from Tangueray Drive to Almond Road in the Grayslake area. Comments through Oct. 27 will be summarized and become part of the public documentation. Construction is planned for 2024, depending on funding availability, land acquisition, securing permits, and project readiness.