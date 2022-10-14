Arrest made in year-old ruse burglary in Des Plaines

A Chicago man was arrested this week and charged in a ruse burglary that occurred in Des Plaines more than a year ago.

Leo Ely, 64, of the 6000 block of South Keating Avenue, is charged with residential burglary.

Des Plaines police say Ely was part of a two-man team that burglarized a house on the 400 block of Stratford Road on Sept. 14, 2021.

One thief posed as a ComEd worker and distracted a resident inside the home while Ely stole a safe, police said.

DNA evidence collected in the home tied Ely to the crime, police said.

Des Plaines police took Ely into custody Tuesday after he was picked up by Glencoe police.

Police said the second man is in his 40s and was wearing a green vest at the time of the crime.