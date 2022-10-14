14-year-old boy fatally shot in Prospect Heights
Updated 10/14/2022 11:28 PM
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on Friday afternoon in Prospect Heights.
According to a news release from Prospect Heights police, officers arrived at an apartment on the 500 block of Piper Lane after a 911 call was made at 3:13 p.m. Police and firefighters tried lifesaving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:47 p.m.
According to the news release, three youths were being questioned Friday, but it was unclear if the death was from an accidental discharge, a random act of violence or a targeted shooting.
