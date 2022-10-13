Video: Candidates for 66th House debate parental notification, Illinois pension reform, and more
Updated 10/13/2022 12:09 PM
Democratic state legislator Suzanne Ness and Republican challenger Connie Cain are running for the 66th state House district in the Nov. 8 general election. Here, they discuss their own take on issues facing Illinois with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.
