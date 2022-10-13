Tom Wilbeck: 2022 candidate for McHenry County Board District 1

Bio

Party: Republican

Office sought: McHenry County Board District 1

City: Barrington Hills

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired, financial services

Previous offices held: Current McHenry County Board District 1; and former McHenry County College trustee

Q&A

Q: Describe your position regarding the balance between county spending and revenues as it exists today, then describe the chief threats you see looming in the future and how the county should deal with them.

A: McHenry County has continued to maintain balanced budgets during my six years on the board. My sincere wish is for this to continue. Certain revenues streams have decreased.

It appears that expenditure demands are increasing. Unfunded mandates are adding further pressure. The county board must be diligent in reviewing the pressures of increased expenditures. Property tax increases should be the last option to meet expenditure demands. Objective review of all options is mandated.

Q: Is there a specific service or amenity that is lacking in the county? If so, how do you propose to provide and fund it?

A: As it stands today, most service demands are being met. Amenities at this economic juncture can wait.

Q: Does there need to be more bipartisanship and cooperation on the county board? If yes, what would you do to help make that happen?

A: In recent years, there appears to be more partisanship illustration on the board. Common sense and open discourse should supersede partisanship. I will continue to listen and keep an open mind. My goal, as always, is to do what is best for the citizens of McHenry County.

Q: The COVID pandemic put a spotlight on the need for mental health services. What role should the county play in this?

A: The county continues to support the needs of the mental health services. The board continues to offer full support.

Q: What is the single most important issue facing your district and how should the county address it?

A: High taxes continue be a major factor in the county and the state of Illinois. This ties into population exodus.

We must maintain a safe, good education and thriving environment for our constituents.