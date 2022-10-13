Preckwinkle calls for U.S. help with 'considerable' health costs for bused migrants

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle delivers her State of the County speech Thursday at the Union Club of Chicago. David Struett/Chicago Sun-Times

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Thursday condemned the "cynical, disgraceful tactic" of southern Republican governors to bus asylum seekers to Chicago, adding that resources are needed to offset the "considerable" costs to the county's health care system.

Preckwinkle, who is up for reelection next month, called on the federal government to address the influx of migrants at the southern border.

At first, migrants were sent to Chicago on one or two buses per day, she said. Now they are arriving on five or six buses per day.

More than 3,000 asylum-seeking immigrants have arrived in Chicago since the first bus arrived at Union Station on Aug. 31, according to the city.

