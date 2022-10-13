Michael L. Murray: 2022 candidate for DuPage County Forest Preserve Board District 1

Bio

Party: Democrat

Office sought: DuPage Forest Preserve Commission

City: Roselle

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired from the construction industry

Previous offices held: School Board Member Roselle District 12

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election for the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you? If so, what?

A: I am running to guarantee that the board goals defined in the 2019 Master Plan are met and to participate in updating the Plan during the next term.

Q: If you are an incumbent, describe your two biggest contributions to the board. If you are a non-incumbent, describe two ways you would contribute to the board.

A: The two biggest contributions I would make are connecting the board with the nonprofit community. I have worked with many nonprofits over the last 9 years while expanding services through 708 Community Mental Health Boards. As a former School Board member, I hope to strengthen ties with the educational community.

Q: What role should the forest preserve play in preserving historic buildings on its land?

A: The forest preserve has the responsibility to protect and maintain all properties and buildings associated with their mission.

Q: How would you rate the job the commission is doing to develop existing forest preserves and make them accessible to residents? How would you approach things differently?

A: The 2019 Master Plan for the Forest Preserves targets making Forest Preserves more accessible as an area for personal growth. I would directly engage with providers and clients to discover evidenced based solutions for implementation.

Q: What is the most important issue facing the forest preserves in your district and how should it be addressed?

A: With 13 Forest Preserves in District One, managing the Forest Preserves resources is critical while at the same time keeping a balanced budget without raising property taxes. Getting the word out and expanding community participation in Forest Preserve programs is the secret to success to resource management and maintaining the current funding sources.