Kenneth Martin Mattes: 2022 candidate for McHenry County Board District 1

Bio

Party: Libertarian

Office sought: McHenry County Board District 1

City: Algonquin

Age: 42

Occupation: Self-employed delivery driver, KMM LLC

Previous offices held: Precinct Committeeman, Algonquin Township

Q&A

Q: Describe your position regarding the balance between county spending and revenues as it exists today, then describe the chief threats you see looming in the future and how the county should deal with them.

A: I seek to lower county spending and taxes by promoting volunteerism as well as seeking private sector service providers and other cost reduction measures. The looming threat of inflation as well as unfunded mandates will force the need for cost-cutting.

Q: Is there a specific service or amenity that is lacking in the county? If so, how do you propose to provide and fund it?

A: Increased development has created a need for better stormwater management. Developers and local governments will need to work together in the creation and management of drainage districts.

Q: Does there need to be more bipartisanship and cooperation on the county board? If yes, what would you do to help make that happen?

A: There needs to be cooperation between all individuals involved. The current nature of bipartisanship has benefits as well as dramatic drawbacks; the presence of a third-party voice like myself will foster multipartisanship and highlight positive policy.

Q: The COVID pandemic put a spotlight on the need for mental health services. What role should the county play in this?

A: Individuals need better resources and relationships with each other so that we can help each other out, hopefully reducing the need for mental health services to be provided except for in rare emergencies.

Unfortunately law enforcement has become a major player in the management and treatment of individuals with mental health issues.

Q: What is the single most important issue facing your district and how should the county address it?

A: Cyberterror is by far the greatest threat we currently face. Individuals need to be aware and alert.