John Reinert: 2022 candidate for McHenry County Board District 2

Bio

Party: Republican

Office sought: McHenry County Board District 2

City: Crystal Lake

Age: 62

Occupation: Homebuilder and real estate broker, Reinert Builders/Berkshire Hathaway

Previous offices held: McHenry County Board 2016-2020

Q&A

Q: Describe your position regarding the balance between county spending and revenues as it exists today, then describe the chief threats you see looming in the future and how the county should deal with them.

A: McHenry County has felt the pressures in recent times by both decreasing tax revenue and also closing the ICE program as dictated by Springfield.

The main threats will be the inevitable pressure inflation will bring to all of us. Recently, since the start of the pandemic, we have witnessed spending on the federal and state levels that will bring these tax liabilities home.

Luckily McHenry County has always been a fiscally responsible county with triple A ratings. Future belt tightening will be necessary for our future. A conservative County board with a vision for the future is critical if we are to remain successful moving forward.

Q: Is there a specific service or amenity that is lacking in the county? If so, how do you propose to provide and fund it?

A: I will always seek out ways to improve services to the people that most need our help here in McHenry County. From drug addiction to over reaching regulations causing undue burdens on all of us here in McHenry County.

Currently, the food banks are experiencing an all time strain caused by inflation, homelessness and also low paying jobs experienced by many. I will advocate for programs in the community and to assist in reducing government spending whenever possible.

Q: Does there need to be more bipartisanship and cooperation on the county board? If yes, what would you do to help make that happen?

A: Absolutely, I will work with anyone who is willing to guide McHenry County in the right direction. I always have and I always will.

Q: The COVID pandemic put a spotlight on the need for mental health services. What role should the county play in this?

A: The pandemic and how we handled the pandemic also exasperated mental health problems. One of my biggest issues from the beginning has been the inequality of the lockdowns and business shutdowns.

The government was allowed to choose winners and losers. Small furniture stores, clothing retailers etc. were forced to sit idle while big box stores remained open selling everything from home furnishings to home improvement items and clothing all the while.

Today's mental health issues are not improving. Most states are ill equipped to deal with this crisis. The county's mental health boards mission is to ensure the prevention and treatment of mental illness. I will support them in addressing this critical issue.

Q: What is the single most important issue facing your district and how should the county address it?

A: I can recognize that there are problems more important than others. I'll address a few of them. Taxes, from fuel, sales, real estate and unfunded mandates being a few.

I share these concerns, over regulations burdening growth and prosperity throughout our county. Residents spending what should be discretionary income, or life savings on real estate taxes and inflated pricing on everyday consumer goods caused by inflation across the table.

As a past board member, I was able to cut spending by curbing overbearing regulations that almost became law. I helped initiate a 401 style account in lieu of lifetime pensions on countywide elected officials.

I stopped an incredible increase in permit fees for new businesses looking to grow here. I also ended the unexplainable impact fees on new homes that reduced costs by thousands of dollars.

On the finance committee, a few of us were successful in persuading the Conservation District to cut their budget also.