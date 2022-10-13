John K. Collins: 2022 candidate for McHenry County Board District 2

Bio

Party: Democratic

Office sought: McHenry County Board District 2

City: Crystal Lake

Age: 60

Occupation: Business owner, Omni Supply Corporation

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: Describe your position regarding the balance between county spending and revenues as it exists today, then describe the chief threats you see looming in the future and how the county should deal with them.

A: The county currently works to balance its revenue and expenses such that no borrowing is required. This is an admirable goal to have.

Unfortunately pay as you go leaves little room for unexpected events, such as the quick increase in inflation. The county will need to reevaluate the practice of not borrowing money to pay for capital items such as snowplows, vehicles and road projects.

Q: Is there a specific service or amenity that is lacking in the county? If so, how do you propose to provide and fund it?

A: The county needs to evaluate the need for family planning programs. Currently these are provided by a few private organizations which can be subject to financial or other pressures. The county can apply for Title IX funds to fund these programs.

Q: Does there need to be more bipartisanship and cooperation on the county board? If yes, what would you do to help make that happen?

A: I believe that the board works well together. There is a genuine desire to meet the citizens needs. On those rare occasions that political disagreements happen the board works civilly to overcome.

Q: The COVID pandemic put a spotlight on the need for mental health services. What role should the county play in this?

A: McHenry County has robust mental health services overseen by the Mental Health Board. They offer a wide variety of services and have many partners in the community.

Q: What is the single most important issue facing your district and how should the county address it?

A: Traffic in District 2 continues to be a challenge. Currently the county has a number of projects involving Randall Road, Ackman Road and Lakewood Road, either in planning or being evaluated that will address these issues.