Jeffrey T. Thorsen: 2022 candidate for McHenry County Board District 2

Bio

Party: Republican

Office sought: McHenry County Board District 2

City: Crystal Lake

Age: 64

Occupation: Retired

Previous offices held: Crystal Lake City Council, 1999-2015; McHenry County Board District 2, 2015-present

Q&A

Q: Describe your position regarding the balance between county spending and revenues as it exists today, then describe the chief threats you see looming in the future and how the county should deal with them.

A: New and unfunded mandates adversely affect the balance between county spending and revenue. Chief among them is the Safe-T Act which all but one of Illinois' county state's attorneys opposed. While the impact of the act on is not completely known,

I believe the Act places an incredible and perhaps overwhelming burden on law enforcement and county budgets. This will directly impact property taxes and levels of service.

Q: Is there a specific service or amenity that is lacking in the county? If so, how do you propose to provide and fund it?

A: McHenry County offers a wide array of services and amenities. A more interesting question might be what services may be over staffed or entirely unnecessary.

Q: Does there need to be more bipartisanship and cooperation on the county board? If yes, what would you do to help make that happen?

A: The McHenry County Board has rarely voted along strict party lines. In fact, bipartisan cooperation enabled the resurrection of the Valley Hi Operating Committee with Paula Yensen serving as chair and myself serving as vice chair.

Q: The COVID pandemic put a spotlight on the need for mental health services. What role should the county play in this?

A: The county is a leader in accommodating mental health solutions. In 1967, McHenry County voters passed a referendum to establish a community mental health board and levy for the purpose of providing facilities and services.

The McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition is a volunteer organization to identify and address substance abuse issues in the county. It is very active and represented by all walks of life.

The sheriff's office is among the first to create a police social work program which is shared with 18 local law enforcement agencies including Crystal Lake and Lakewood. The county has been very proactive, historically with regard to mental health issues.

Q: What is the single most important issue facing your district and how should the county address it?

A: Inflation is the single most important issue facing my district and beyond. The county should resist the temptation to overcompensate for it at the expense of the taxpayers. Residents are watching their savings and equities diminish in real time.

The county should determine the difference between what it wants and what it needs. Some trimming is worth consideration.