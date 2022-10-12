Watch Raoul, DeVore debate in attorney general race

Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul of Chicago and Republican attorney Tom DeVore of downstate Greenville square off in this joint Zoom interview hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors association.

The Daily Herald and more than 20 other newspapers from around Illinois participated in the planning of the joint interview in the Illinois Attorney General race and are sharing the video and coverage.

The 45-minute interview was recorded on Oct. 10. The election is Nov. 8.