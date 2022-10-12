Turn in unwanted, expired medication in Geneva Oct. 29
Updated 10/12/2022 4:12 PM
People can turn in expired and unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Geneva Police Department, 20 Police Plaza, as part of National Drug Take-Back Day. Anybody, regardless of where they live, can drop off prescription medications, medication samples, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, pet medications. Pills should be removed from their original container and placed into a plastic bag. No ointments, liquids or illegal substances will be accepted.
