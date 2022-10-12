South Barrington village board to discuss hirings, sign installations
Updated 10/12/2022 12:58 PM
The South Barrington village board will meet Thursday to discuss hiring a full-time code enforcement and public works officer, among other business.
A proposed contract for installing new monument signs is on the agenda, too.
The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.