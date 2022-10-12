One injured in three-vehicle crash in Algonquin

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident at an Algonquin intersection, according to the Algonquin-Lake In The Hills Fire Protection District.

Police and firefighters responded at 4:21 p.m. to Algonquin Road and Harvest Gate, where they found three damaged vehicles at the intersection.

One driver had to be extricated by fire crews due to the damage their vehicle sustained in the crash. The patient was stabilized and transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Four other people were released without injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.