New Elk Grove police contract: 12-hour shifts, no ban on facial hair

A new four-year police contract in Elk Grove Village awards officers annual raises of 3% and moves them to 12-hour shifts.

The bargaining team from the Metropolitan Alliance of Police Chapter 141, the union representing the village's 70 police officers, requested the change from 8½ hour shifts so officers could work fewer consecutive days and have more time off to spend with family.

The new contract, approved by the village board Tuesday night, also revises grooming standards by lifting the yearslong ban on facial hair for officers.

The agreement also includes incentives to attract experienced, well-qualified officers from other jurisdictions, and streamlines the grievance process.