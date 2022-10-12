Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, run over semi-truck

A 31-year-old man died after being thrown off his motorcycle and was run over by a semi-truck on Route 41 near Lake Bluff Tuesday afternoon.

The man, whose name has not yet been released by authorities, was riding his motorcycle north on Route 41 near the intersection with Washington Avenue, when traffic began to slow, said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe the man, who witnesses said was speeding, wasn't able to slow his motorcycle in time and crashed into a Chevy SUV. The man was thrown from his bike, went over the SUV and slid underneath a semi-truck. The man was crushed by the wheels of the semi-truck and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, Covelli said.

The drivers of the Chevy SUV, a 40-year-old Lake Bluff woman, and the semi-truck, a 59-year-old Mundelein man, were uninjured in the crash.

Covelli said the deceased man was a family member of an active member of the Navy and lived in a community near the Great Lakes Naval Station.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

The county coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy on the man's body.