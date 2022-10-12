Dondi's Pizza in Arlington Heights closes, but there may be hope for a revival

Dondi's Pizza, which has been serving loyal customers on the south side of Arlington Heights for more than 50 years, has closed, its owners announced on Facebook over the weekend.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family has decided to close down Dondi's Pizza," the message reads. "The decision to close was not an easy one but, due to the dismal economy, it made it impossible for us to continue."

But just days after that announcement, co-owner Frank Chilelli indicated Wednesday there may be hope on the horizon, as potential buyers who may revive the pizzeria have come forward.

"There are a lot of people interested in buying it," Chilelli said, adding that the owner of a pizzeria on the north side of Arlington Heights is among those expressing interest.

The eatery at 1041 S. Arlington Heights Road dates back to the 1960s and had undergone location and ownership changes over the years. Before it moved to its current location, it operated nearby at 1019 S. Arlington Heights Road.

Chilelli and Lou Tenuta, who also own Valli Produce, bought the business from previous owners Sam and Maria Guagliardo around 2014. Chilelli's cousins, Domenic and Ronny Presta, were running the operation.

The South Barrington resident said that when he lived in Arlington Heights in the mid-1980s, he used to order from Dondi's.

"I bought the pizzeria because I was a big fan," he said.

Longtime customers expressed sadness over news of the closing.

Danielle Phillips, who now lives in Denver, recalled Dondi's was a huge presence in her life when she previously lived in Arlington Heights. Her maternal grandparents lived behind the pizzeria.

"I would be sent to get Dondi's pizza and just walk through the back fence," she said.

Her father's parents also lived nearby and would have Dondi's every Christmas Eve, she added. On a recent visit, she ordered Dondi's with her aunt and father.

Chicago resident and pizza connoisseur James Duda said he has visited about 700 area pizzerias. Dondi's, he said, was representative of places where you could call in your order and expect a delivery within 20 minutes.

"It was your typical neighborhood, Chicago tavern-style pizza place," he said. "It's just sad that places like that will disappear."

"The bread and butter of America is small business, and if it's all corporate, then it's not as authentic," Duda added.

Whereas you can get Chicago-style pizza like Lou Malnati's in Florida and Arizona, places like Dondi's are unique, Duda said.

"You get the real deal when you go to these small joints," he said.