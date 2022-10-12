Dist. 300 superintendent retiring at end of 2024 school year

D300 Superintendent Susan Harkin is retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

After leading Community Unit District 300 through a global pandemic, Superintendent Susan Harkin is stepping down.

Harkin's retirement at the end of the 2023-24 school year was announced during Tuesday's school board meeting. She was named superintendent in June of 2021.

Harkin was not available for comment Wednesday.

"Superintendent Harkin has been an outstanding superintendent for our district and I am confident she will continue to perform exceptional work for the next 21 months," school board President David Scarpino said in an email. "Her dedication and commitment to all District 300 children is unquestionable."

Harkin worked for the district from 2000 to 2006 and then returned in 2012.

Harkin's tenure as superintendent saw her leading the district during a tumultuous time for school districts as they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to in-person learning. During her tenure, the district also created a new strategic plan.

Scarpino said the school board, which has final say on who will be the next superintendent, has already identified five qualified and interested candidates within the district. He added that a shortage of qualified candidates to lead school districts across the state has prompted the district to begin its search now.

The new superintendent will oversee 32 schools serving students in Hampshire, Gilberts, Sleepy Hollow, Carpentersville, East Dundee, West Dundee, Barrington Hills, Algonquin and Pingree Grove.

"While 21 months may feel like a long time away, we have proactively identified the current labor market as a potential challenge for any school board in the state seeking to hire the best candidate for their respective district," he said in an email, adding that the Illinois Association of School Boards has said that there are more superintendent vacancies than qualified high-quality candidates. "The District 300 board of education believes we are best positioned to identify the ideal candidate for our district by beginning the superintendent process now."

During Tuesday's meeting, he said there were many benefits to filling the position from within the district. An in-house candidate would be familiar with the district, have time to work with Harkin before she retires, play a role in the implementation of the strategic plan and have established relationships within the district.

The district's parent advisory council, which has representatives from all schools, will provide input. Scarpino Tuesday also promised to keep the community informed on the search process.