Deadline for nominations extended for Elgin Image Awards

The deadline for nominations for the 2022 Elgin Image Awards has been extended to Friday.

The awards, started in 1992, recognize individuals, businesses and organizations that have had a positive impact on the city.

Award categories are Professional Rockstar, Volunteer Extraordinaire, Gamechanger Projects, Creating a Difference Groups, Green Initiative/Sustainable Business of the Year and Excellence in DEI or Building Equity.

For more information or to submit a nomination, go to elgindevelopment.com/awards22.