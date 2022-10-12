Deadline for nominations extended for Elgin Image Awards
Updated 10/12/2022 3:57 PM
The deadline for nominations for the 2022 Elgin Image Awards has been extended to Friday.
The awards, started in 1992, recognize individuals, businesses and organizations that have had a positive impact on the city.
Award categories are Professional Rockstar, Volunteer Extraordinaire, Gamechanger Projects, Creating a Difference Groups, Green Initiative/Sustainable Business of the Year and Excellence in DEI or Building Equity.
For more information or to submit a nomination, go to elgindevelopment.com/awards22.
