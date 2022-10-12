Bartlett man charged with possession of child pornography

A Bartlett man faces possession of child pornography charges after Cook County investigators alleged he viewed numerous pornographic images and videos of children under the age of 13 on multiple social media apps, authorities said Wednesday.

Eric Lund, 49, of the 700 block of Thornbury Court was arrested Tuesday on one count of possession of child pornography videos, a Class 2 felony, and one count of possession of child pornography images of victims under the age of 13, a Class 3 felony, according to Cook County sheriff's police.

Lund appeared Wednesday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows, and later released after posting the required 10% of $20,000 bail.

Authorities said the sheriff's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about underage pornographic images and videos found on a social media account linked to Lund. Investigators then obtained warrants to seize his cellphone and other electronic devices.

An examination of his phone revealed more than 45 sexually explicit images and videos of children as young as infants, authorities said.

The date of Lund's next scheduled court appearance was not available Wednesday,