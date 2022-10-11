St. Charles council, residents hear proposals for redevelopment of former police station site

Courtesy of Frontier DevelopmentFrontier Development is proposing a six-story building and parking garage that would feature 107 residential units, four restaurants, 164 hotel rooms, outdoor plaza and more on the site of the former St. Charles police station.

Courtesy of Murphy Development GroupMurphy Development Group is proposing to build a five- to seven-story building that would house 141 apartments, a restaurant and retail space on the site of the former police station in St. Charles.

St. Charles residents packed the city council chambers Monday night to hear about two redevelopment proposals for the former police station site along the Fox River.

Chicago-based Murphy Development Group and Frontier Development, which has been involved with several projects in downtown St. Charles, presented their plans for the land to the council's Planning and Development Committee.

The meeting was contentious at times, with some residents along with an alderman questioning the transparency of the council regarding the proposed redevelopment.

At a special city council workshop meeting on July 25, aldermen reviewed four proposals for the site. The majority of council members at that meeting voiced their preference for proposals put forth by Murphy Development Group and Frontier Development.

"I'll challenge anybody up here to tell me that meeting was transparent," 4th Ward Alderman Bryan Wirball said. "That meeting was changed from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Zoom link was removed, public comments were removed from the agenda and nobody knew what was going on. There was nothing on the city's website. So you can't tell me the July 25 meeting was transparent."

Third Ward Alderman Todd Bancroft rejected Wirball's assertion.

"The time changed on a meeting? Come on. That's a big deal? People can't adjust? You are the biggest conspiracy theorist," he said.

The exchange drew several comments from the audience, including "You guys are supposed to be our leaders," "Love each other" and "Be Kind."

Murphy Development Group is proposing to build a five- to seven-story building that would include 141 apartments, a restaurant and retail space. The project would cost an estimated $60.5 million, with the developer not seeking any incentives from the city.

According to the plans, Jameson's Charhouse is interested in opening a restaurant as part of the proposed development.

Council members mostly responded favorably to the plans.

"I appreciate the fact you are not asking for any taxpayer money," 1st Ward Alderman Ron Silkaitis said.

Frontier, in partnership with Chicago-based The Prime Group and Architectural Wood Expressions, is proposing a six-story building and parking garage that would feature 107 residential units, four restaurants, 164 hotel rooms, a spa/fitness center and conference space. An 85,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, two rooftop pools and 750 lineal feet of public riverwalk also are part of the plans.

The project would cost about $150 million to build, with the developers asking the city for up to $20 million tax increment financing and revenue sharing.

Curt Hurst, who owns Frontier with his son Conrad, said he has been meeting with residents about the proposal.

"I live downtown," he said. "We want to get it right. We are definitely committed to work with the community."

But several council members had concerns about the plans.

"I just don't see any compelling data that says we're dying to have a hotel like the Arista in downtown St. Charles," 4th Ward Alderman David Pietryla said.

He also was concerned that the proposed plaza would compete with the First Street Plaza.

More than 400 people have signed a petition opposing Frontier's plans. The petition, started by Eileen Kanute, says the proposal is too big for the riverfront and that heavy traffic will overwhelm surrounding neighborhoods and Main Street. The petition also opposes the proposed $20 million tax increment financing and revenue sharing.

Hurst compared the request to the city agreeing to give developer Zylstra, LLC about $7.5 million in sales tax revenue bonds to bring a Costco store to St. Charles.

The plan also drew some positive comments.

"I appreciate that you are trying to do something different," 2nd Ward Alderman Ryan Bongard said.

"In taking a look at this entire space, it is absolutely spectacular," 3rd Ward Alderman Paul Lencioni added.

The council is set to discuss the two proposals again at a Nov. 14 committee meeting.