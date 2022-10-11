One treated at scene of Mundelein fire
Updated 10/11/2022 10:25 PM
One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation after a fire Tuesday night in Mundelein.
Mundelein firefighters responded to the fire on the 3700 block of Ogden Lane at 5:47 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews began attacking a fire at the front of the building, authorities said. Firefighters then entered to check if flames had spread before giving the all-clear at 6:07 p.m., authorities said.
All occupants had exited the building before crews arrived.
The fire is under investigation.
