One treated at scene of Mundelein fire

One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation after a fire Tuesday night in Mundelein.

Mundelein firefighters responded to the fire on the 3700 block of Ogden Lane at 5:47 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews began attacking a fire at the front of the building, authorities said. Firefighters then entered to check if flames had spread before giving the all-clear at 6:07 p.m., authorities said.

All occupants had exited the building before crews arrived.

The fire is under investigation.