Lombard man killed by Metra train in Elmhurst
Updated 10/11/2022 5:15 PM
A Lombard man died after being struck by a Metra train Monday afternoon in Elmhurst, the Elmhurst Police Department said Tuesday.
Rashad Oliver, 31, was found dead by police about 3:10 p.m. on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks east of the Addison Avenue and Cottage Hill Avenue crossing, authorities said.
Witnesses reported seeing Oliver crossing from north to south with the eastbound train nearby.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with more information should call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.
