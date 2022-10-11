Libertyville authorities investigate explosion, fire that damaged house
Updated 10/11/2022 8:30 AM
Libertyville police and fire officials are investigating an explosion and subsequent blaze at a single-family house on the 500 block of East Golf Road Monday evening.
No injuries were reported, but images from the scene show the home suffered significant damage throughout.
Firefighters were called to the two-story home at about 6:40 p.m.
Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters were able to determine the house was unoccupied.
No damage estimate was immediately available
Investigators are still trying to determine a cause of the blaze.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.