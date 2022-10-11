Libertyville authorities investigate explosion, fire that damaged house

Libertyville police and fire officials are investigating an explosion and subsequent blaze at a single-family house on the 500 block of East Golf Road Monday evening.

No injuries were reported, but images from the scene show the home suffered significant damage throughout.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home at about 6:40 p.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters were able to determine the house was unoccupied.

No damage estimate was immediately available

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause of the blaze.