Images: Angela Lansbury through the years

Angela Lansbury, scene-stealing British actress who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals "Mame" and "Gypsy" and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series "Murder, She Wrote," died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She was 96.

Daily Herald file photo Actress Angela Lansbury meets the press in Feburary 1981 to talk about her role in "Sweeney Todd, the Deamon Barber of Fleet Street," playing at the Arie Crown Theater in Chicago.

Associated Press Angela Lansbury accepts her Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for her role in "Blithe Spirit" at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York on June 7, 2009.

Associated Press Ginger Rogers, left, star of the Broadway musical "Hello, Dolly" crowns Angela Lansbury, who's starring in "Mame," with the crown of Miss Ziegfeld 1967 on Dec. 2, 1966, at the 29th Ziegfeld charity ball.

Associated Press Angela Lansbury, the star of Broadway's newest musical "Mame," appears at a party following the opening of the show in New York on May 24, 1966.

Associated Press Angela Lansbury poses with her twin brothers Edgar, left, and Bruce backstage at the Belasco Theatre in New York in February 1966 after premiere of "First One Asleep Whistle."

Associated Press Actress Angela Lansbury reacts to the standing ovation by her peers after she was honored with a lifetime achievement award during the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 1997.

Associated Press Angela Lansbury, left, and Carol Channing appear at a party at Sardis in New York on March 16, 1967.

Associated Press Angela Lansbury poses for a portrait during press day for "Blithe Spirit" in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2014.

Associated Press Angela Lansbury appears on stage at the 61st annual Tony Awards in New York on June 13, 2010.

Associated Press Angela Lansbury sings during a rehearsal for the 42nd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 5, 1988.

United Artists Angela Lansbury in a scene from the 1962 film "The Manchurian Candidate."

Courtesy of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences This 1961 photo shows actress Angela Lansbury at the 34th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Centre Theatre Group Angela Lansbury performs in the North American tour of Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit" in 2014.

Courtesy of Fathom Events Tony Award-winners Angela Lansbury and James Earl Jones starred in a filmed touring Australian production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Driving Miss Daisy" in 2014.

Associated Press Angela Lansbury and John McMartin toast backstage at their opening performance of "A Little Family Business" at the Martin Beck Theatre in New York in 1982.

Associated Press Actress Angela Lansbury speaks at New York's Richard Rogers Theatre on March 24, 2005, a few months before she had knee replacement surgery.