Illinois ranks 4th nationally in animal-vehicle crashes. Here's how you can avoid a deer disaster.

It's peak season for deer activity, and that means does like this one dashing across Route 31 in Elgin are more likely to find their way into the path of your vehicle. According to a new report from State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation in animal-vehicle crashes. Daily Herald File Photo

With Illinois among the states leading the nation when it comes to vehicle vs. animal roadway collisions, and with deer activity hitting its peak now, law enforcement representatives are reminding drivers that staying alert and going the speed limit can help prevent a serious accident.

Illinois ranks fourth in the nation in animal-vehicle collisions, according to a new report from State Farm. The Bloomington-based insurance company says Illinois drivers have a 1 in 141 chance of colliding with an animal while on the road, with deer, dogs, raccoons, farm animals and occasionally large rodents most frequently hit.

Most animal-related crashes take place from October to December, the report states.

From July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022, insurance companies paid claims on an estimated 1.9 million animal-related collisions nationwide. The state with the most was Pennsylvania, with 28,227 claims, followed by Michigan with 21,891, Georgia with 18,869, Illinois with 17,729 and Texas with 17,462.

Most animal-vehicle collisions occur between sundown and sunrise, said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County sheriff's office, and they are more likely to occur during the fall when deer are more aggressive than usual.

"The best safeguard? Don't exceed the speed limit and always be cognizant that a deer can be by the side of the road and dart across the street," Covelli said.

Lake County authorities receive one or two reports of these kinds of crashes per week, said Covelli, adding he cannot recall any recent collisions that resulted in a person's death.

He advises people to drive defensively and have a plan in mind if they should spot an animal darting onto the road.

State Farm urges drivers to wear seat belts, slow down in known animal crossing zones and use high beams at night when there is no oncoming traffic. But the company recommends switching headlights to low if you encounter a deer or another animal so they are not blinded and will move out of the way.

After a crash, Covelli says drivers should move their vehicle out of traffic to avoid being struck by another vehicle. They should also put on the hazard lights and call local police.

Drivers should also stay away from the animal and take photographs of the surrounding area and the damage, according to State Farm.