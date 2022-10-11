Batavia police seek help identifying potential graffiti suspect
Updated 10/11/2022 5:27 PM
The Batavia Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a recent spate of graffiti.
On Oct. 5, several buildings within the downtown area were defaced. And five businesses on South Batavia Avenue reported graffiti defacement overnight from Sept. 12 to 13.
Investigators say that they are not gang-related.
Anyone with information about the man in the photo should the Batavia Police Department Investigations Unit at (630)454-2500 or the Kane County Forest Preserve Police at (630)232-5980.
