63-year-old man sues iFly Rosemont after crash that left him paralyzed from the neck down

David Schilling, 63, is suing iFly Rosemont after he said a crash last year left him without the use of his body from the neck down. Photo courtesy Clifford Law Offices

A 63-year-old man who claims he lost the ability to move his body from the neck down after slamming into a glass wall at an indoor skydiving facility in Rosement last year is suing the business saying the crash could have been prevented by an employee.

David Schilling has required round-the-clock care since the crash at iFly Rosemont, his attorney Jack Casciato of Chicago-based Clifford Law Offices said Tuesday.

Casciato said Schilling was enjoying floating in the wind tunnel with another person on Jan. 21, 2021 but began losing control and an instructor did not intervene to prevent Schilling from crashing into the glass walls.

"(It) was very visible, this doesn't happen within a second," Casciato said. "Another participant he's in there with is trying to help him but that responsibility doesn't go to another paying customer."

Casciato compared what happened to Schilling to what might happen if a lifeguard was on duty at a pool and did not act in time to help save someone who was in trouble.

Requests for comment from iFly Rosemont on the claims made by Schilling and Casciato were not answered Tuesday.

Schilling's lawsuit against iFly, which also operates locations in Naperville and Chicago, was filed last spring and is set to go to trial in October 2023.

On Tuesday Casciato filed a request that iFly also be found to have misrepresented its service in promotional materials.

"iFly asks people to host children's birthday parties. They tell parents it's safe for 3-year-olds and then when someone gets hurt they switch gears and say it is unsafe," Casciato said Tuesday, referring to the waivers guests must sign that acknowledge indoor skydiving is an inherently dangerous activity.

iFly, previously called SkyVenture, opened its first indoor wind tunnel in Orlando in 1999. It operates 75 recirculating tunnels globally, including five on cruise ships. The two suburban locations opened in 2014.

Casciato said he is aware of another person who became a quadriplegic following a crash at an iFly facility in Washington state. He said the legal team is investigating how that accident occurred, and what should have been learned from it that could have prevented his client's crash and future crashes.