Next meeting on Barrington home rule question Tuesday night

A Park Avenue Plaza is among the possibilities Barrington officials say the village could pursue if voters approve home rule in the Nov. 8 general election. Courtesy of the Village of Barrington

Barrington residents will get an opportunity to hear about the village's plans if its home rule request is approved by voters Nov. 8.

Those plans include a possible community gathering space and al fresco dining area.

The latest in a series of informational meetings is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Roslyn Road Elementary School, 224 W. Roslyn Road.

The village will hold a virtual informational meeting over Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4fvrssuw.

Supporters say home rule status would give leaders more local control and allow the village to invest further in roads, bike paths and community spaces. One proposal is the creation of Park Avenue Plaza, a community gathering space and al fresco dining area.

Village Manager Scott Anderson said officials have been talking about creating such a gathering space as a result of community feedback.

"With the additional revenues generated through home rule, that would be the type of amenity we could look at potentially," he said.

In an effort to ease residents' concerns about tax hikes, the village board passed an ordinance last month that would prevent trustees from raising the property tax levy above the current cap set on non-home rule communities.

Future informational sessions are set for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at village hall; 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Hough Street Elementary School; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Grove Avenue School; and another virtual session at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.