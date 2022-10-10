3-year old boy dies after being struck by vehicle driven by family member

A 3-year-old boy died Monday after being run over by a car backing up in a driveway in Beach Park, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Family members were performing CPR on the child when deputies arrived about noon to a home on the 12700 block of West Beach Road, according to sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

Deputies took over CPR until paramedics arrived. The boy was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with extremely critical injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Covelli said.

A preliminary investigation shows an adult family member of the boy was moving cars in the driveway so other children could play basketball, Covelli said.

The child rode his bicycle behind the backing vehicle but the family member didn't see him, he added. The woman told authorities she felt the vehicle strike something and after stopping and getting out, found the boy under the car.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.