1 dead after crash near Gurnee that ejected 5 people, including 2 kids

One person is dead after three adults and two children were ejected from a vehicle and suffered serious injuries after a crash Sunday evening near Gurnee.

Two others in a second vehicle also suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were called to the intersection of Route 45 and Rollins Road at about 6:40 for a report of a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

Deputies discovered five people had been thrown from one vehicle involved in the crash.

Officials said a 62-year-old passenger in the front seat of a GMC Envoy died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy were among those ejected from the GMC as well as a 31-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman, all from Mundelein. They were all transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious to critical condition, but all are expected to survive.

Authorities said the GMC was driving west on Rollins Road and attempted a left turn onto Route 45 on a yellow light when it was struck by an eastbound Ford pickup.

The 22-year-old driver of the pickup was treated and released at the scene, but two passengers were transported to Lake Forest Hospital with serious injuries that were weren't considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the children appeared to be sitting on laps of adults in the back seat of the GMC, all of whom were unrestrained, when the crash occurred.

A third vehicle sustained damage from flying debris, officials said, but no one inside that vehicle was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.