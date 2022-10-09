Woman pleads not guilty to charges stemming from crash that killed Elgin man, Marengo woman

Miranda A. Johnson, inset, is charged with driving under the influence of cocaine in a Sept. 29, 2021, crash at West Coral Road and Route 23 in Marengo that led to the deaths of two people. Courtesy of Marengo Fire & Rescue District

A 27-year-old Georgia woman pleaded not guilty Friday to several felonies alleging that she was under the influence of cocaine and driving 104 mph last year when she caused a crash that killed an Elgin man and Marengo woman.

Miranda A. Johnson, of Cumming, Georgia, is being held in the McHenry County jail facing four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated reckless driving and several traffic offenses.

The charges allege that Johnson had cocaine in her system about 5 p.m. Sept. 29, 2021, when the 2012 Honda Civic she was driving west near the intersection of West Coral Road and Route 23 in Marengo blew through a stop light and crashed into a second vehicle.

The collision killed the occupants of the other vehicle, driver Julie Greif, 51, of Marengo, and passenger Carlos Valencia, 34, of Elgin.

Prosecutors also allege in a motion filed last month that Johnson's urine tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

Charges were in late August. The delay was due to the time it took for toxicology results to be obtained, officials said.

Greif was described on an online fundraising page as a "warm, kindhearted and caring person whose smile would light up any room."

Johnson is due back in court Nov. 18.