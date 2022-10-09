Syed, Bos disagree over state law addressing climate change

Last year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, a law aimed at putting the state on the path toward 100% "clean" energy.

In the race for the 51st state House District seat, incumbent Chris Bos, a Republican from Lake Zurich, and Democratic challenger Nabeela Syed of Inverness have opposing views of the bill.

Besides the clean energy pledge, the law doubles the state's investment in renewable energy sources, establishes a commission to study market-based carbon pricing solutions, develops programs to help workers in coal and other carbon-intensive energy industries to transition into clean-energy jobs, and promotes efforts to put more electric vehicles on the road.

Bos said he voted against the legislation last year because its establishes what he called arbitrary deadlines to meet its goals, such as its call for 100% clean energy by 2050.

"This bill put forth deadlines to implement technology that has yet to even exist," he said. "This bill is putting our infrastructure at risk. This bill is shifting the burden of energy production from the state of Illinois to our neighboring states, which is only going to continue to increase.

"We need to move forward in creating more stable, readily available clean energy. But shoving through an arbitrary date to implement this was not the right move."

Syed said she is grateful that the bill was passed.

"It recognizes the need for immediate action to address climate change and also the disproportionate impact that climate change has on communities of color," she said, adding that the legislation will help create tens of thousands of jobs.

""My opponent voted against that, despite many, many people in the community being concerned about the fact that climate change is very real and we need to take immediate action on it."

The 51st District includes parts of Palatine, Inverness, Hoffman Estates, Rolling Meadows, Barrington, Kildeer, Deer Park, Long Grove, Vernon Hills, Lake Zurich and Hawthorn Woods.