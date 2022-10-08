Man's death in North Chicago jail under investigation

A 34-year-old man was found dead in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the man's death.

It appears a dialysis port was removed from his body, and he lost a considerable amount of blood, according to a task force news release.

The unidentified man was arrested by North Chicago police at about 10 p.m. Friday on a warrant for criminal trespass to a vehicle, the task force said. While being taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

The man initially was taken to the North Chicago Police Department, but said he felt ill. He was then sent to a hospital and later discharged. He was taken back to the North Chicago Police Department before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

At 5:30 a.m., a North Chicago police officer went to check on the man in his jail cell, where he was found dead. As per protocol and state law, the task force will conduct an independent investigation into the death.

The county coroner's office is scheduling an autopsy.