Children get to see animals up close and personal at Palatine fall festival

Fallfest at Palatine Stables gave children ages 2-11 a chance to see horses and other animals up close Saturday.

Attendees had to preregister for the Palatine Park District event and arrive during scheduled time slots to prevent overcrowding, an approach that has been well-received by guests, staff and volunteers, stable manager Toni Bruns said.

"We organized it so they make their way around what we call 'stations,'" Bruns said.

Among the stations were a meet and greet with a horse, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, make-and-take-home crafts and a small petting zoo, he said.