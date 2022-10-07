 

Two plans emerge for new industrial, business developments in Grayslake

Doug T. Graham
 
 
Two projects that could add a combined 140,000 square feet in new industrial building space are working through the approval process in Grayslake.

The larger development is being proposed by Wheeling-based manufacturer AARGUS Plastics. The plan calls for a pair of 40,000-square-foot warehouses to be built just south of the FedEx Ground facility at 1260 Rowena Road, on the southeast side of the village.

 

Jerry Starr, the president and CEO of AARGUS, said the company hopes to use the development for warehousing materials and parking tractor trailers. Starr said the company will continue to use its four plants in Wheeling for manufacturing.

The other development, put forward by Sector Property Group, is for three 20,000-square-foot industrial or multiuse business buildings to be built at 20226 W. Belvidere Road. The plan calls for the land, which is currently in unincorporated Lake County, to be annexed into Grayslake.

Assistant Village Manager Chris Sparkman said the Sector Property Group has not said if there are tenants lined up for the proposed development.

Both projects were before the village's plan commission last month for initial reviews.

Kirk Smith, a village zoning officer, said both projects require further engineering work.

"They are both very preliminary; there are no building facade drawings yet," Smith said.

Smith estimated it would be two more months until the projects were before board members for a vote.

Starr said he would like to begin work on the site before the ground freezes this winter.

