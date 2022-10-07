 

St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend begins with 'the layout a little bit easier'

  • Three-year-old Wells M. of Batavia peers through a bunch of scarecrows as he has his picture taken Friday during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend in St. Charles.

      Three-year-old Wells M. of Batavia peers through a bunch of scarecrows as he has his picture taken Friday during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Four-year-old Ferin McKinley of St. Charles scurries past a row of scarecrows with his jack-o'-lantern ballon Friday during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Charles.

      Four-year-old Ferin McKinley of St. Charles scurries past a row of scarecrows with his jack-o'-lantern ballon Friday during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Cheryl Keyser of Streamwood, left, tries to get her grandson Johnny Keyser, 1, to smile on Friday as he sits on the lap of his mom Nicole Keyser Friday during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend in St. Charles.

      Cheryl Keyser of Streamwood, left, tries to get her grandson Johnny Keyser, 1, to smile on Friday as he sits on the lap of his mom Nicole Keyser Friday during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Kim Pearce of Batavia takes a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Madison Friday during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Charles.

      Kim Pearce of Batavia takes a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Madison Friday during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Scarecrow Weekend opened Friday in St. Charles. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Charles.

      Scarecrow Weekend opened Friday in St. Charles. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Scarecrow Weekend opened Friday in St. Charles. It features 85 handcrafted scarecrows on display throughout downtown.

      Scarecrow Weekend opened Friday in St. Charles. It features 85 handcrafted scarecrows on display throughout downtown. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A Baby Yoda, which was part of the U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition, is just one of the art pieces on display during Scarecrow Weekend in St. Charles.

      A Baby Yoda, which was part of the U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition, is just one of the art pieces on display during Scarecrow Weekend in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Scarecrow Weekend opened Friday in St. Charles. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Charles.

      Scarecrow Weekend opened Friday in St. Charles. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
By Eric Schelkopf
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 10/7/2022 4:45 PM

St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, formerly known as the St. Charles Scarecrow Festival, is now underway in downtown St. Charles.

The event, now in its 37th year, will run through Sunday. The presenting sponsor for Scarecrow Weekend is AAA.

 

Starting in 2020, the St. Charles Business Alliance began spreading the scarecrows out throughout the downtown instead of just at Lincoln Park, where they had all been located in prior years, because of the pandemic.

Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said people have been receptive to the change.

"We are making the layout a little bit easier this year," she said. "The majority of the scarecrows will be placed on Riverside Avenue and along First Street as well as around Lincoln Park."

Like last year, the Family Zone at Lincoln Park will take the place of a carnival. The Family Zone will feature live music, family-friendly activities such as craft projects and other hands-on activities, a magician, a bubbler, a juggler, local dance schools and more.

For details about the weekend's events and lineup, visit scarecrowfest.com.

As a separate event, the Autumn on the Fox Craft Show will be at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles that same weekend.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 