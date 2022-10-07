New COVID-19 cases tick up, vaccination rates spike in Illinois with new booster

More than 637,000 Illinoisans have received bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters since their approval in early September. Of those, 144,200 were administered in the last week, IDPH said. Associated Press

The average number of new COVID-19 cases ticked up this week, Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported Friday.

The seven-day average was 1,635 compared to 1,564 on Sept. 30, a 4.5% increase.

At the same time, vaccination rates are spiking as many Illinoisans take advantage of new boosters that target highly infectious strains (BA.4 and BA.5) of the virus circulating now.

More than 637,000 people have received bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters since their approval in early September. Of those, 144,200 were administered in the last week, IDPH said.

Also making COVID-19 news is the University of Illinois' recent announcement of a promising test that uses DNA to detect the virus.

The test is in the early stages, but scientists estimate it could take about 10 minutes to produce results and cost about $1.26 each.

Researchers described a process where miniature nets woven from DNA strands latch on to the COVID-19 spike protein, then give off a fluorescent signal that is read by a hand-held device.

Scientists also found the DNA nets discourage the spread of COVID-19 without interfering in the body's production of antibodies, U of I reported.

Statewide after a sluggish summer, daily vaccination tallies are up to numbers last seen in the winter during the omicron surge, the IDPH said.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra got his booster shot Friday at an event in East St. Louis.

"With fall under way, it's vitally important for everyone to protect themselves from both COVID-19 and the flu," Vohra said in a statement. "We now have two powerful tools readily available to keep us safe, healthy, and protected during the fall and winter respiratory virus season."

Public health experts said that the new boosters are highly recommended for people age 50 and older or individuals with underlying medical conditions or who are immunocompromised.

Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19, a lagging indicator, decreased by 6.7%, state data showed Friday. The seven-day average of COVID-19 patients was 915 as of Thursday compared to 981 on Sept. 29.

Cook and the collar counties remain at a low COVID-19 transmission level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,773,667, and 35,073 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.