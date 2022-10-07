Former Arlington Heights cop accused of fracturing relative's hand

An Algonquin man and former Arlington Heights police officer pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging he caused bodily harm to a female relative and fractured her hand.

Michael B. Cowsert, 50, of the 1300 block of Stone Gate Road is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of unlawful restraint and four counts of domestic battery, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County court.

Should he be convicted of most serious charge, he could receive one to three years in prison and four years of mandatory supervised release. The charge also is probational.

Cowsert is accused of grabbing, pushing, holding down the relative on Aug. 14 and fracturing her hand, according to the indictment.

Cowsert resigned from the Arlington Heights Police Department on Sept. 27. He started as a police officer with the village in 1996, Arlington Heights Deputy Police Chief Greg Czernecki said.

Cowsert also is the owner of an accident scene investigation and reconstruction company. On Friday he requested a modification to his bond to allow him to travel out of state for his work. The decision on this was continued until Oct. 20.

Attempts to reach his defense attorney Friday were not immediately successful.